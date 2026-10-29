Mercy Hospital opens new 'intensive cardiac rehabilitation program' in Mercy Ambulatory Care Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mercy Hospital of Buffalo celebrated the opening of its "Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation Program" inside the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center on October 20.

The program provides a comprehensive approach to recovery for patients following a heart attack, heart surgery, cardiac procedure or other heart-related conditions.

The program also helps patients make lifestyle changes by offering education on healthy living and nutritional guidance.

"If you go through this entire program, the chances of having another heart attack or heart event decrease substantially because you're changing your lifestyle as you move forward," Director of Rehab Services at Catholic Health, Kevin Gibson, said. "It also helps with blood pressure, so we've seen patients that their blood pressure is lowered through this program, reduces their cholesterol. All those things that are markers for a possible heart event, we've seen a dramatic decrease in those across the patients that we serve."

This Mercy location is the third Catholic Health site to offer the program, joining Sisters Hospital at the St. Josephs campus and Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston.