Mercy Hospital makes strike preparations

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Mercy Hospital of Buffalo is making preparations in the event of a strike by its union workers.

Catholic Health plans to divert ambulances away from Mercy Hospital and the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center (MACC) beginning on Wednesday.

Inpatient elective surgeries will also be suspended.

Several contracts with union workers at Catholic Health expire at the end of the week.

Union workers at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo have already voted to authorize a strike if a new deal isn't reached by then.