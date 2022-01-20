Mercy Flight warns of a door-to-door scammer using the organization's name to steal money

CITY OF BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mercy Flight is warning people who live in the Batavia area of an individual trying to solicit money.

Mercy Flight is a not-for-profit provider of medical transport services. In a Facebook post, the organization says a person is going door-to-door around Batavia, soliciting monetary donations on behalf of Mercy Flight. Mercy Flight says it does not solicit donations door-to-door.

Anyone who gets a visit from someone claiming to represent Mercy Flight should notify the City of Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350.