Mercy Flight warns of a door-to-door scammer using the organization's name to steal money

Eileen Buckley
Mercy Flight warns of a door-to-door scammer using the organization's name to steal money
Posted at 4:24 AM, Jan 20, 2022
CITY OF BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mercy Flight is warning people who live in the Batavia area of an individual trying to solicit money.

Mercy Flight is a not-for-profit provider of medical transport services. In a Facebook post, the organization says a person is going door-to-door around Batavia, soliciting monetary donations on behalf of Mercy Flight. Mercy Flight says it does not solicit donations door-to-door.

Anyone who gets a visit from someone claiming to represent Mercy Flight should notify the City of Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350.

