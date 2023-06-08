Mercy Flight helicopter dedicated to late pilot Jim Sauer

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — For the first time in its history Mercy Flight now has a helicopter dedicated to an individual, and it's in honor of someone who means a lot to the organization.

Mercy Flight 9 is dedicated to Jim Sauer, a veteran and Mercy Flight pilot who died in a tragic crash in April of 2022 while training. Sauer dedicated his life to serving as a United States veteran, and New York State Police Civilian Pilot. He retired as an Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer in 2020.

Sauer joined Mercy Flight in October of 2020, and was described as a humble asset to the organization.

"You really can't say too many things about him," said Scott Wooton, Mercy Flight Executive Vice President. "He was a guy that was just dedicated to helping others, and loved flying. He was just a huge asset for us."

On Thursday the helicopter was unveiled in front of Sauer's widow, son, daughter, grandchildren, sisters, brother, and brother-in-law.

His widow Marie and brother Gerry told 7 News that Sauer would often say, "The office is small, but the view is beautiful."

That quote is on the side of Mercy 9, which is expected to join the effort to save lives as early as next week.