Mercy Flight ambulance involved in crash in Batavia while transporting a patient

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Mercy Flight ambulance was involved in a crash in Batavia while transporting a patient Thursday afternoon.

In a post on Facebook, Mercy Flight said the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Route 98. Two Mercy Flight EMS crewmembers and the patient that they were transporting were taken to United Memorial Medical Center for treatment of what are believed to be minor injuries. One person in the other vehicle was flown from the scene to ECMC and another person was taken by ground ambulance to ECMC and their conditions are unknown.

"We urge that everyone respect the privacy of all those involved, and to allow Mercy Flight the time and space necessary to focus on managing the incident and caring for those in need at this time," Mercy Flight said in the post.