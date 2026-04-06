BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Inside KeyBank Center, racks of new Buffalo Sabres playoff gear are filling up and emptying just as quickly.

For many, it is more than merchandise. It is a moment they have been waiting more than a decade for.

Inside, longtime supporters like father and son Tim and David Chriswell looked through the latest designs together.

"If we're not at the game, we're watching at home," they said.

For Tim, the return to playoff hockey brings back memories from past years, memories he is now sharing with his son.

"I told David about the times they were in the playoffs, the excitement, the electricity. It was a lot of fun," Tim said.

WATCH: Merch sales surge as Buffalo Sabres return to playoffs after 14 years

Merch sales surge as Buffalo Sabres return to playoffs after 14 years

The excitement is not just local. Fans are traveling from across the country and even across the world to be part of it.

"We couldn't miss it. First time in 15 years. We have to be here to witness this," two fans visiting from Ireland said.

Beyond official team merchandise, some local businesses are also giving back.

26 Shirts, a Buffalo apparel brand, is offering Sabres-inspired designs with proceeds supporting families and charities in need.

"It's something we haven't felt in a long time, the excitement and hope for the playoffs," founder Del Reid said.

Reid says the energy around this year's team feels different, and so does an opportunity to bring people together.

"We're really excited to be celebrating as a team, making the playoffs, and giving people the opportunity to rep on their chest while at the same time giving back to the community," Reid said.

As Buffalo prepares for playoff hockey, fans say the gear is just one part of the experience.

After 14 years, it is about more than what they are wearing. It is about what it represents.