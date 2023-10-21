Mental Health Advocates WNY expanding its services for at-risk youth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mental Health Advocates WNY expanded its services for at-risk youth by having a Youth Peer Advocates program where counselors that are hired use their own lived experiences to connect with the youth.

The peer advocate would work with kids ages 9 to 18 who come from all different communities.

“A lot of youth are feeling disconnected from others social isolation has become a bigger thing so our YPA’s are definitely in demand,” says Karl Shallowhorn, director of Youth Programs Mental Health Advocates WNY.

The YPA’s must be 18 to 30 years old and have life experiences that at-risk youth can relate to.

“All of the youth advocates have been in the childcare system in some form or another so they know what it’s like to have gone through these experiences so they can tell someone ‘I’ve been there, this is what I did,” Shallowhorn says.

Shallowhorn tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person the risk of suicide is increasing among teens.

“Especially among the youth of color it’s increasing, but the problem is we don’t talk about,” he says. “So a lot of the youth feel isolated and if they do have these feelings they don’t want to share anything because they’re afraid of what’s going to happen.”

BestSelf Behavioral Health also has a similar program growing for the youth where they have peer mentoring to help kids in the classroom.

“At BestSelf we try to do preventative work so we’re in schools a lot so we’re in over 50 schools in Western New York and Niagara County talking to with these young kids, young adults,” says Khalil Carr. “And they’re listening us know that they’re dealing with these mental health adversities in schools, at home through social media.”

Carr says parents and community members should get more involved with kids.

"Get involved with these kids not through just sports, but also through who they are and what they’re dealing with,” he says. “Because once they understand you’re a comfortable person to talk to then it’ll help them.”

If you’re interested in becoming a Youth Peer Advocate click here.