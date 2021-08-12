Mental health advocacy group puts on drive-in movie event to raise awareness

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A drive-in movie to honor each other as superheroes.

“We have really struggled throughout the last 18 months with the COVID pandemic and yet we’ve stayed strong, a lot of us are really resilient,” Executive Director of Mental Health Advocates of WNY Melinda Dubois said.

The CDC says 7.1% of children between ages 3 and 17 have diagnosed anxiety and 3.2% percent have diagnosed depression.

“It’s really been difficult for our youth, and we know they’re entering school and there’s a lot of uncertainty there,” Dubois said.

Mental health advocates of Western New York say making sure people know they are not alone is key.

“We know that more people get help and the stigma decreases,” Dubois said.

“We want to talk about how we are feeling and what’s going on because if we don’t things get icky and we lose ourselves a little bit,” Youth Peer Advocate Katherine Bernard said.

They put on an event with games, raffles and movies. The choices were “Wonder Woman” and “Spider-Man Homecoming.”

“Being together out of the house, not over zoom, it’s a breath of fresh air,” Bernard said.

“I like when they team up and partner up. I like that they always save the day,” movie goer Denayh Duermyer said.

“I like the playground, it’s cause when I swing, I feel like I’m a superhero flying through the sky,” movie goer Cassidy Joyce said.

MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES:

Crisis Services -- (716) 834-3131

Horizon Health Services -- (716) 831-1800