Men sentenced to five years of probation after stabbing and killing dog

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 21-year-old Emery S. Kawski, formerly of the City of Tonawanda, has been sentenced after stabbing and killing a dog.

According to the district attorney's office, on February 24, 2025, Kawski stabbed a four-year-old Boston Terrier multiple times in his abdomen.

Officers found "Pop Rocks" dead inside a garbage tote outside a nearby home. A knife recovered from Kawski's kitchen tested positive for canine blood.

In March 2026, Kawski pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated cruelty to animals. He was sentenced to five years of probation.

The district attorney's office said the court also imposed a lifetime order prohibiting Kawski from owning, harboring or having custody or control of any animal.