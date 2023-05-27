Memorial for crash victim at Buffalo Metrorail station grows

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Dozens of people gathered to pay their respects to 59-year-old Claire Gomez, who was hit by a car near the Metrorail Station at Main and East Utica.

A makeshift memorial continues to grow there with people placing candles, balloons and pictures near the site of that deadly crash.

Some say Claire was known by many people who live in nearby neighborhoods.

She even made her mark in the world of music, after a hip-hop group used a photo of her on their album cover.

Those close to her wanted to make it clear that Claire wasn't homeless, she just faced a mental illness that many in her family tried to help her with.

