Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Memorial for crash victim at Buffalo Metrorail station grows

Neighbors paying their respects to Claire Gomez
Dozens of people gathered to pay their respects to 59-year-old Claire Gomez, who was hit by a car near the Metrorail Station at Main and East Utica.
Posted at 7:18 PM, May 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-27 19:18:42-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Dozens of people gathered to pay their respects to 59-year-old Claire Gomez, who was hit by a car near the Metrorail Station at Main and East Utica.

A makeshift memorial continues to grow there with people placing candles, balloons and pictures near the site of that deadly crash.

Some say Claire was known by many people who live in nearby neighborhoods.

She even made her mark in the world of music, after a hip-hop group used a photo of her on their album cover.

Those close to her wanted to make it clear that Claire wasn't homeless, she just faced a mental illness that many in her family tried to help her with.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up