Memorial Day events across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This Memorial Day, there are a number of ways to pay tribute to service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Forest Lawn Memorial Day Ceremony:

Forest Lawn Ceremony on Main Street in Buffalo

Begins at 9 am

Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park Day of Ceremonies:

9:30 am: Starts with Buffalo Brass Quintet performance

10 am: Military Honors and Non-Denominational Memorial Service

11 am: Knights of Columbus Maximilian Kolbe Assembly #1944 Ceremony and Formation

Noon: Hispanic Veterans Ceremony at the Hispanic-American Veterans Memorial at noon

1 pm: Vietnam Veterans Ceremony at the Vietnam Memorial

2 pm: African American Veteran Monument Ceremony to Commemorate and Honor the life of PFC David Evans Jr.

All day: Veterans receive free admission to the park

More information here.

The Town of Amherst Veteran Committee Ceremony:

Williamsville Cemetery on Main Street

Begins at 10 am

Dunkirk Memorial Day Parade:

10 am: Dunkirk Joint Veterans Council memorial service in Memorial Park

11 am: Parade down Central Avenue to Washington Park

West Seneca Memorial Day Parade:

Southgate Plaza on Union Road

Begins 10:30 am

Ken-Ton Memorial Day Parade:

Runs down Delaware Avenue

Begins at 11 am

Parade will conclude at the Walkway of Freedom in Veterans Park for a ceremony

Lockport Locks Flag Raising:

Flag raising ceremony at the Locks

Begins at 11:45

Slow Roll Buffalo Ride for Memorial Day:

6:30 pm: Takes off from the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park

Stops at Jesse Clipper Square, which is named after the first Black Buffalonian to make the ultimate sacrifice in World War One, and Temple Beth Zion for a reflection on the Buffalo Post of Jewish War Veterans of America.

More information here.