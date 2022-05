BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — This Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, but it also serves as a reminder of the sacrifices so many have made to defend our country.

The City of Lackawanna held its annual Memorial Day ceremony Sunday morning at Veterans Stadium on South Park Avenue.

This event honors the Steel City's military heroes who have died serving their country.

Similar Memorial Day events are scheduled to take place Monday in municipalities across the region.