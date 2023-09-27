'It's more than a title — it's a vocation': community group works to decrease father absenteeism in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several local fathers showed up Tuesday night at the Johnnie B. Wiley to come together and bridge the gap of father absenteeism in Black families.

13-year-old Javon Simmons attended the Black Masculinity & Fatherhood Symposium.

He tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that he’s fine with not having a dad, but attending this event with other fathers gives him comfort.

“I met my dad one time, but years ago,” he says. “Having a father figure and not my actual dad. I don’t think it’s a bad thing. It just depends on how the father figure treats you.”

The Phi Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. organized this event for fathers and father-figures to touch on the importance of being in a child’s life.

“It takes a father to commit to the role of being a protector, a provider,” says Philip Dabney Jr., member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. “One who is constructive. One who provides a sense of stability and an appreciation of discipline thought and living.”

Others say they’ve seen the negative impact of fathers not being present in children’s lives.

“It’s beyond important that our organization Y.A.L.E. Academy, doesn’t try to replace the father. But we try to compensate for the lack of love on kids who may not have received,” says LeAnthony Freeman, founder of Y.A.L.E. Academy.

Organizers plan to put on more of these discussions like this soon.

Click here to find out more information on how you can get involved in future panel discussions of fatherhood.

