Members of Hispanic Heritage District calling for action on stolen Buffalo statue on Niagara Street Corridor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many can’t wrap their heads around the stolen Buffalo statue that was stripped away from the Niagara Street Corridor.

The President of the Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY Casimiro Rodriguez tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person he doesn’t understand why someone would steal a statue that he says the Hispanic Heritage District fought so hard years ago.

A board member of the council Martiza Vega noticed the missing Buffalo.

“My mother was in the car with me and she was totally mad about it because it took us a lot of work for us to bring this to the community,” Vega says. “It’s sad for people to just vandalize it and take it, it hurts my heart.”

A police report was filed.

7 News reporter Yoselin Person even saw where it looked like the thieves were trying to take a second Buffalo statue just a few feet away at the corner of Niagara and Virginia Streets.

“I don’t know how they got away with it because it looks pretty heavy,” says Vega.

Despite plans for the Hispanic Cultural Institute recently being approved for the district, its president says work still needs to be done.

Rodriguez says an estimated $10,000 were put into the four Buffalo Bison statues.

He says $500,000 was invested into the Niagara Street Corridor with the support of many to beautify the district.

“With the next several weeks we will submit applications, the architects,” he says. ”But to see a situation like this that someone stole literally stole the Buffalo, and we’re very disappointed.”

Rodriguez also pointed out to 7 News reporter Yoselin Person the panhandlers that are around the corridor.

He questions why no one said anything.

Other community leaders are stressing the need for everyone to unite.

“We need to come together and really discuss what it means to reimagine what it comes to public safety and taking care of our neighborhood to make sure that we have a beautiful vibrant park here,” says Alexandre Burgos, a community leader.

A City of Buffalo spokesperson says Buffalo Police are investigating the statue theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line: 716-847-2255.