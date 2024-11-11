Members of American Legion Post in Kenmore hold Veterans Day ceremony

KENMORE — I spoke with three veterans at the Milton J. Brounshidle American Legion Post 205 in Kenmore about their thoughts and wishes on this Veterans Day.

“What I would like very much for everyone to be thinking about today is what a great country we live in America...Every day. I think about the 400,000 young soldiers that paid the final sacrifice and the final price so that we could have all the freedoms we have here in this country today," said Dr. John Long, a World War II veteran.

“I just remember being on the aircraft heading towards Desert Storm and actually it was Desert Shield. We didn't know what to expect. We had gotten the alert order that we were going and we barely had time to say goodbye to our families and we were off," said Bruce Pawlak, post commander and veteran of Operation Desert Shield.

"Every Veterans Day hits a little closer to home because I have a lot of friends that have, they, they passed away from PTSD...Veteran suicide is one of my most important things that I try to get out there and talk to everybody about," said Nicholas Scott, a veteran of the Iraq War.