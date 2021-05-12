Member of Holland School Board arrested for alleged rape

HOLLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police say a Holland man was arrested Tuesday for an alleged rape.

According to a release, NYSP were contacted by the Lancaster Police Department on April 22 on a possible sex crime that occurred in June 2020 in the Town of Rushford. Police say after further investigation it is alleged that 46-year-old Scott Wander of Holland forcibly touched and had sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old victim while on a boat on Rushford Lake.

Wander was arrested for third degree rape, forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child, first degree unlawfully dealing with a child and sexual misconduct. He was virtually arraigned with Allegany County Supreme Court and is due to return to Town of Rushford Court in August. A full stay away order of protection was issued.

7 Eyewitness News has confirmed Wander is a member of the Holland Central School District Board. Cathy Fabiotos, the Holland Central School superintendent and Brian Jones, the school board president released a joint statement on the arrest -

The Holland Central School District recently became aware of criminal allegations against a member of the Board of Education. The District’s investigation into this matter is ongoing, but at this point, the District stresses there is no evidence any of the allegations involve any Holland Central School District student, nor any alleged act on Holland Central School District property. The District’s Resource Officer is aware of the allegations and the District will cooperate with law enforcement, if requested. Out of respect for the criminal investigation and process, the District will not provide any further statement.

If you or someone you know has experienced rape or sexual assault you can find resources here or contact the New York State Domestic & Sexual Violence Hotline for confidential assistance at 1-800-942-6906.