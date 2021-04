BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A member of the Buffalo Bills is doing his part to help people in his hometown during the off season.

Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins spent part of his weekend handing out bags of produce and other food products to those in need.

This event took place Saturday in his hometown in New Jersey.

This food giveaway is through Dawkins' foundation, which is called Dion's Dreamers.

It's goal is to provide mentoring and support to young men and women in under served communities.