BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Megabus is bringing cross-border service back between the U.S. and Canada.

The company says due to growing demand, service will resume May 11, allowing Western New Yorkers to travel from Buffalo to Toronto. Connections can then be made to other Canadian cities.

Megabus is also resuming service from Buffalo to New York City, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, DC for the first time since the pandemic began.

Tickets to Toronto start at $29.99, and can be booked now.