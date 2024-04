WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Lottery announced Saturday that a second-prize winning ticket was sold at the Wegmans on Orchard Park Road in West Seneca.

The ticket is worth $1,000,000 and was sold for the April 12 Mega Millions Drawing.

Drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

