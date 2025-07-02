Meet the Buffalo Zoo's new female tiger named 'Ash'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo has announced it has welcomed a new female Amur tiger named "Ash" from the Toledo Zoo.

Ash's arrival in Buffalo is on a Species Survival Plan recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Ash is just under two years old and was born at the Toledo Zoo in July 2023. She was named Ash through a naming contest and has a sister at the Toledo Zoo named Ember.

The zoo said the goal is that she will eventually breed with its male Amur tiger, 1-year-old Sungari, who arrived at the zoo earlier this year.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Ash to Buffalo. Much like when Sungari arrived earlier this year, Ash represents a significant step in our conservation work, and the potential for a future breeding success is something we’re all looking forward to.” - Lisa Smith, President and CEO of the Buffalo Zoo

According to the zoo, Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are listed as endangered in the wild by the IUCN Red List. In 2022, it was estimated that around 350 remain in the species’ native habitat, the forests of the Russian Far East and northeast China.