Meet the Buffalo Zoo's new capybara named 'Mozzarella'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo has announced its newest addition, a capybara named 'Mozzarella'.

Mozarella, a 7-month-old male capybara, comes from the Cape May County Zoo in Middle Township, New Jersey, to the Buffalo Zoo as part of the Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

You can now see Mozzarella inside the M&T Bank Rainforest Falls! The zoo said he is exploring and interacting with the turtles and birds he shares the exhibit with.

"The moment you see Mozzarella, it's hard not to fall in love. His sweet nature and expressive personality have already captured our hearts, and we're so excited to share him with our community," Buffalo Zoo President & CEO Lisa Smith said. "We hope every guest who meets him leaves with a smile, a new appreciation for wildlife and a deeper connection to the natural world we all share."

The zoo said capybaras face some threats in the wild, including habitat loss and overhunting, so Mozzarella will serve as an ambassador and educate visitors on conservation.

If you want to meet Mozzarella, the Buffalo Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. General admission tickets can be purchased online at buffalozoo.org or at the front entrance gate.