Meet Sungari, the new tiger at the Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo has welcomed a new young male tiger to its family for the first time since 2011.

Sungari was born at the Saint Louis Zoo on November 13, 2023. He comes to Buffalo on a Species Survival Plan.

WKBW Sungari at the Buffalo Zoo

Zookeepers say Sungari is beginning to come out of his shell and they're already discovering his laid-back and vocal nature.

Sungari is an Amur tiger, which is also known as a Siberian tiger. This species is listed as endangered in the wild by the IUCN Red List.

It was estimated in 2022 that only 350 Amur tigers remain in the species' native habitat, the Russian Far East and historically northeast China.

Zhanna, the zoo's 16-year-old tiger, will rotate with Sungari in the tiger habitat.