Meet some of the corgis that will be racing during halftime of the Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a game that is crucial for the Bills playoff hopes.

But that won't be the only big matchup happening at Highmark Stadium.

During halftime of the game, there will be corgi races and 7 News spoke with one of the dogs competing!

Nelson is a corgi from Clarence with more than 23,000 Instagram followers. On Sunday, he's going to have even more fans, about 70,000 of them.

7 News asked Nelson's owner, Kayla Milligan, how they're practicing.

"A lot of recall... How do you prepare a dog for an entire stadium of people?" Milligan joked.

Nelson is competing against Cooper, Ares, Lucy, Mia, Anchovy, Kiko, and Ziggy from Arizona who won the race two years ago during an LA Chargers game.

Ziggy will "have the upper paw" as this will be her 5th NFL halftime corgi race.

Ziggy's owner, Jessica Rabmerg, is the one who organizes corgi races for NFL halftime shows.

"If we can bring corgi races to even more teams and events, there's nothing wrong with that, and it's just pure happiness," said Ramberg.

The corgi race is a 40-yard sprint. The owners stand in the endzone and can hold a toy or treat while they call for their dog.

"You're going to get all sorts of characters, it's pure entertainment," said Ramberg.

The dogs will be dressed in custom Bills attire.