Meet Lex, the newest K-9 with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office has a new road patrol canine.

Lex is a one-year-old German Shepard who joined the sheriff's office K-9 unit in December 2024 thanks to a partnership with the Seneca Nation.

The canine has been training with her handler, Deputy Justin Grimm, and just last week they hit the streets together to begin patrolling the county.

Lex is trained and certified in narcotics detection, tracking, article searches and suspect apprehension.

The name Lex honors former Senior Emergency Services Dispatcher Timothy Lexer who passed away in July 2024.

