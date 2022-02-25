Meet Chico: one-year-old foster dog needs a permanent home and special care

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local dog shelter is looking to help a special dog in need.

Sadie's Safe Harbor Canine Rescue in Orchard Park helps find homes for dogs, including one named Chico.

Chico is a one-year-old dog who has been in foster care for eight months and has yet to find a forever home. He has a condition called megaesophagus, which means he has some dietary restrictions and needs to eat from a high chair.

He and his foster owner, Jackie Richir, joined 7 News anchors Katie Morse and Ed Drantch Thursday morning on Second Cup to talk about his life story and how he's up for adoption.

Richir says he is a sweet dog who is well-behaved and loves snuggling.

Chico's boarding facility is offering to cover the adoption fees and Camp Bow Wow is offering five days of daycare for free.

If you'd like to learn more about adopting Chico, click here.