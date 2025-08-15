Mediterranean restaurant taking over Pano's in Buffalo's Elmwood Village

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It appears there will soon be a new restaurant taking over the Pano's building in Buffalo's Elmwood Village.

A new website, mirabuffalo.com, says Mira, a Mediterranean restaurant, is coming soon to the Elmwood Village. The location listed on the website is 1081 Elmwood Avenue, which is the address of the old Pano's restaurant that closed years ago.

An Instagram post in July stated, "Mira is a neighborhood restaurant that embodies the spirit of the Mediterranean. Our food and drinks are a love letter to the coastal cuisines of Italy, Spain and Greece. We can’t wait to have you. Opening fall 2025!"

The account posted again this week, saying it's now hiring for all positions. Anyone interested in applying can send an email to info@mirabuffalo.com.