Medina woman accused of submitting fake applications to Hopecam

MEDINA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Medina woman is facing a criminal impersonation charge after being accused of submitting fake applications to an organization that provides electronics to children with cancer.

The Orleans County Sheriff's Office said Lynn Horn submitted applications with false information to Hopecam, which donates Chromebooks, tablets and other supplies to children with cancer. The sheriff's office also said Horn used a Department of Social Services worker's personal and professional information to complete those applications.

"The actions of Ms. Horn are not only a betrayal of a charitable cause, but they also take resources away from the children and families who desperately need them," said Sheriff Christopher Bourke of the Orleans County Sheriff's Office. "Our office will continue to investigate and hold accountable those who attempt to exploit organizations dedicated to helping vulnerable communities."

Horn was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation. Anyone with information about this case should contact the Orleans County Sheriff's Office at (585) 589-5527.