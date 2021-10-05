Medina Tim Horton's honors 2020 shooting victim

MEDINA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On October 17th, 2020, Cheyenne Farwell was shot and killed was attending a Halloween party at a friends house in Lockport, NY.

Nearly a year after her death, local community members in her hometown of Medina are still fighting to keep her legacy alive - by organizing a fundraiser in her name.

"We will not forget her. It's like we have a whole left. We all lost someone that day," said Joseph Filippelli, the owner of the Tim Horton's, who started the work.

The Tim Horton's raised about $500 for her favorite charity, Just Tell One - a mental health advocacy campaign started by the Mental Health Advocates of Western New York. A group meant to help teenagers cope with anxiety, depression, and substance abuse.

"The whole point of the Just Tell One Initiative is to give those hurting the confidence to say they need help," Carol Doggett, the director of the program.

Cheyenne was seen many a time speaking through testimonials about her own battle with mental illness, and how others should speak out if they are struggling.

"It's all about her memory. Those videos help me hear her voice every single day," Jeff Farewell, Cheyenne's father.

