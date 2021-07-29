Medina man facing DWAI-Drugs charge after crash in Town of Cambria

TOWN OF CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Medina man is facing a DWAI-Drugs charge after a crash in the Town of Cambria Wednesday.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of Saunders Settlement and Comstock Roads around 6:00 p.m. for the report of a crash.

Upon arrival emergency crews discovered a vehicle resting on its roof in a field southeast of the intersection and a ground fire.

Niagara County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says 32-year-old David M. Acito was operating the vehicle, he climbed out and was not injured. Investigation revealed Acito was traveling eastbound on Saunders Settlement Road when he allegedly exited the roadway went through a ditch and struck a utility pole. The pole was broken and power lines came down which started the fire. The vehicle continued on, crossed over Comstock Road and came to a stop on its roof in the field.

Members of the Cambria Volunteer Fire Company and the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station Fire Department brought the fire under control.

The sheriff's office says Acito failed field sobriety tests and was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and several other violations of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law. He was remanded to the Niagara County Jail to be arraigned Thursday.