Medina Central School District remembers longtime bus aide who made lasting impact on community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A lifelong servant to the Medina community passed away Wednesday.

7 News’ Pheben Kassahun spoke with colleagues of Mrs. Cynthia King, who shared their memories of her impact on the Medina Central School District.

“She’s just a matriarch to not just her family but to all those that knew her and the community,” Medina Central School District payroll clerk, Stacie Greco said.

For 23 years, Cynthia King devoted her career to students.

Medina School District principal, Daniel Doctor added, “I know her as ‘Mrs. King’. I never called her called her ‘Cynthia King’. She’s been Mrs. King for the last 12 years that I’ve known her.”

King was a bus aide and cafeteria monitor for the Medina School system.

She worked at schools like Towne Primary School, Oak Orchard Elementary School and Clifford H. Wise Middle School.

Doctor said, “There’s going to be a great void. You go down to the cafeteria and you expect to see Mrs. King.”

“She’s always for the kids. She was a big advocate for what was right. Not necessarily what’s popular. That made her seem like she was a little hard on the exterior but those that knew her, knew that she was loving,” Greco said.

While King was known to be strict, longtime staff members like Stacie Greco said she was an inspiration for the students.

“Though, we had fun. We confided in each other and she’s a great friend that became family,” she added.

Married to David King for 43 years, Mrs. King also leaves behind her three kids, relatives and many friends.

Doctor said, “She loved the children in her building. They became hers. Sometimes, you have to be disciplinarian, as well as the individual who opens up a carton of milk for them and say everything is going to be okay.”

A presence of respect and great friendship. Gone but not forgotten.