Medical Society of New York supports Medical Aid in death

The Medical Society of the State of New York (MSSNY) recently passed a new policy that supports several new pieces of legislation.

The "Medical Aid in Dying Act" supports a physician's choice to either opt-in or out of engaging in procedures in any proposed medical aid in dying legislation.

The group also recognized that migration status is also a social determinant of health.

MSSNY emphasized the importance of enhancing migrant health status depends on equal and non-discriminatory access to healthcare at an affordable cost.

The society also supports any legislation or efforts to expand eligibility for state health insurance coverage regardless of immigration status.

For more information regarding the act, Michael Wooten speaks with Corinne Carey and Melissa Milch regarding the Medical Aid in Dying Act and what it entails in the video above.

