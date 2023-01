BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Buffalo.

Officers say a 54 year old man may have suffered some kind of medical issue when his vehicle hit a parked car, a snow bank and a street light.

This happened around one o'clock Saturday afternoon near the corner of Seneca Street and Kingston Place.

The victim, who is from Lackawanna, was taken to Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo where he later died.