WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Medical Health Associates of Western New York is holding a job fair on Monday, October 3, 2022.

The open interview event will take place at 8205 Main St., Suite 10 in Williamsville.

Walk-in candidates with a resume are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full and part time positions are available for medical assistants, medical secretaries and receptionists, nurses, and patient care assistants.

More information can be found here.