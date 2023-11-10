Customers out hundreds of dollars after sudden closure of New Image Anti-Aging Med-Spa

HARRIS HILL, N.Y. (WKBW) — When Colleen McNamara went to her appointment at New Image Anti-Aging Med-Spa on Thursday she was met with a locked door. It had a sign on it that read, "MOVED." The sign said "no forwarding address left," and "phone disconnected."

"Everything seemed to have disappeared," explained McNamara.

McNamara, a customer since 2021, pre-paid for services that she was getting every six weeks.

"I probably have $800 in services that are paid for still left," said McNamara.



The company opened 15 years ago according to the Better Business Bureau. The website no longer works, and Google and Yelp list it as permanently closed.

7 News' Michael Schwartz spoke to one of the few customers who commented on the company's Yelp page, and all have the same story as McNamara. A woman from Cheektowaga said she has a $400 credit to the spa.

McNamara said no one contacted her to give her any warning, and the phone doesn't ring when you try calling.

"It's just really disheartening," explained McNamara. "I've put trust into them, I put time, I put my money into them, I really really enjoyed the techs I worked with."

Schwartz found the property is owned by Truva Properties LLC. He tried getting in touch with the owner listed on BBB.org, but is still waiting for a call and text back.

"I do hope they can be held accountable," said McNamara.

If you are a customer you canfile a claim at BBB.