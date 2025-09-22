Meatball Street Brawl takes over streets of Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a friendly culinary competition between a dozen of Western New York's most beloved Italian restaurants.

The 9th annual Meatball Street Brawl took over West Mohawk Street in Buffalo on Sunday.

The event included live music, a celebrity cook-off, and of course, a wide variety of meatballs to try both freestyle and traditional.

The founder of this event is Osteria 166 owner Nick Pitillo who says this all began ten years ago as a way to cook up some friendly competition.

Our very own Michael Wooten served as emcee.

Proceeds from the Meatball Street Brawl go to a variety of local charities.