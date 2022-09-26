Meatball Street Brawl takes center stage in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Before the Bills took to the field in South Florida on Sunday, a culinary competition took place in the heart of Buffalo's Chippewa Entertainment District.

The 6th annual Meatball Street Brawl drew a big crowd despite some rain in the morning.

17 local restaurants took part in this event, trying to come up with their own spin on the meatball.

West Mohawk Street between Delaware and Franklin served as the kitchen stadium for this event.

Proceeds go to various charities.

A panel of celebrity judges voted in two categories, best traditional meatball, and bestt freestyle meatball.

Here's a look at the winners:

Best Traditional Meatball - Judges' Choice:

3rd Place: Savoy

2nd Place: Osteria 166

1st Place: Ristorante Lombardo

Best Freestyle Meatball - Judges' Choice

3rd Place: Frankie Primo's

2nd Place: Arriba Tortilla

1st Place: Ilio DiPaolo's

Fan Favorite - Freestyle Meatball

3rd Place: Steelbound

2nd Place: Amici

1st Place: Arriba Tortilla

Fan Favorite - Traditional Meatball

3rd Place: Ristorante Lombardo

2nd Place: Savoy

1st Place: Amici