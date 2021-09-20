Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Meatball Street Brawl leads to friendly competition in Buffalo

Event also raises money for charity
items.[0].image.alt
wkbw
PIC MEAT BALL.jpg
Posted at 9:41 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 21:41:18-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Meatball Street Brawl made its return to downtown Buffalo Sunday.

Mohawk Street was closed between Delaware and Franklin, where 15 local restaurants put their meatballs to the test.

Tickets cost $20, which included beer samples and all the meatballs you could eat.

There was also a contest for the best traditional meatball and best freestyle meatball.

Here's a list of the winners:

BEST TRADITIONAL MEATBALL:
Judge's Choice: Ristorante Lombardo
Peoples' Choice (1st): Amici Ristorante
Peoples' Choice (2nd): Marco's
Peoples' Choice (3rd): Frankie Primo's +39

BEST FREESTYLE MEATBALL
Judge's Choice: Osteria 166 - Gluten free chicken jambalaya meatball
Peoples' Choice (1st): Finnerty's Tap Room - Reuben meatball
Peoples' Choice (2nd): Dobutsu - Pork with lemon grass and ginger meatball
Peoples' Choice (3rd): Sto Lat Bar - Golabki meatball

This was the 5th annual Meatball Street Brawl.

Organizers say the event has raised upwards of $100,000 for charity.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!