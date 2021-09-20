Meatball Street Brawl leads to friendly competition in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Meatball Street Brawl made its return to downtown Buffalo Sunday.

Mohawk Street was closed between Delaware and Franklin, where 15 local restaurants put their meatballs to the test.

Tickets cost $20, which included beer samples and all the meatballs you could eat.

There was also a contest for the best traditional meatball and best freestyle meatball.

Here's a list of the winners:

BEST TRADITIONAL MEATBALL:

Judge's Choice: Ristorante Lombardo

Peoples' Choice (1st): Amici Ristorante

Peoples' Choice (2nd): Marco's

Peoples' Choice (3rd): Frankie Primo's +39

BEST FREESTYLE MEATBALL

Judge's Choice: Osteria 166 - Gluten free chicken jambalaya meatball

Peoples' Choice (1st): Finnerty's Tap Room - Reuben meatball

Peoples' Choice (2nd): Dobutsu - Pork with lemon grass and ginger meatball

Peoples' Choice (3rd): Sto Lat Bar - Golabki meatball

This was the 5th annual Meatball Street Brawl.

Organizers say the event has raised upwards of $100,000 for charity.