'Means the world': Josh Allen sends jersey and "All the love in the world" to grieving Texas family

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Andrew Coatney was just finding his competitive edge during his first year playing football, when the 14-year-old tragically passed away on April 21. His family told 7 News' Michael Schwartz that Coatney died in a "freak accident," at his Texas home.

"Was such a shock to everybody," said Coatney's uncle, Michael Martin. "It was a bad accident."

Martin described Coatney as a great leader to his younger siblings, outstanding, goofy yet mature, and a happy kid who never seemed upset. He was from the Valley Mills, Texas area.

Coatney was a linebacker, but his favorite football player was Bills Buarterback Josh Allen.

"I guess [Andrew] just liked the way [Josh] played," said Martin, who said Andrew also was very competitive like Allen.

"He was very hard on himself," said Martin. "He just really wanted to be great."

Coatney's only jersey was a Josh Allen jersey, which he hung up on his wall.

"He loved it so much."

In fact, at Coatney's funeral he was dressed in his Josh Allen jersey, before he was cremated.

"For whatever reason the memorial home had issues removing the jersey, and they did something to damage the jersey," explained Martin.

Unfortunately Coatney's family didn't get back the jersey that meant so much to their teen. That's when Martin went on Instagram later that night to send this direct message to Josh Allen himself.

"I wasn’t thinking of hearing anything back," said Martin.

Michael Martin Michael Martin's DM to Josh Allen on April 27

That same night Martin also shared his message on X:

Michael Martin Michael Martin's post on X

Less than a week later Martin got a message from the Buffalo Bills:

Michael Martin The Bills sent Michael Martin this message

Martin said he was surprised to get the message from the team, and even more shocked at the package he was later sent.

"I couldn't believe it," explained Martin.

The Bills sent Martin a new Josh Allen jersey that QB1 signed, and personalized with the message, "Sending all the love in the world!"

"It means the world," said Martin. "Taking time out of such a busy schedule when you're such a big-time guy like that, to do that for a family and people you never even heard of...I couldn’t hold it closer to my heart."

Martin said the jersey is for Coatney's siblings, so they can forever have something that their brother cherished so much. Martin plans to frame it for his nephews.

"Bought my nephews to tears when I showed them the jersey," sais Marin. "Forever will be a fan, and root for him, and be in his corner, just like he was for my family."

Martin setup a GoFundMe in Coatney's memory. You can click hereif you would like to help.

When Schwartz asked Martin if he's a Bills fan he replied, "I am now."

"There's no family like the Bills family man," said Martin. "Nothing like Bills Mafia."