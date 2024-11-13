'Means the world': Buffalo Bills CB Cam Lewis surprises Army veteran with day of golf

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Before a huge game on Sunday, Buffalo Bills defensive back Cam Lewis spent his day off on Tuesday golfing with a Western New York Army veteran.

On Tuesday morning Lewis went to Buffalo Golf and Social to surprise 20-year Army veteran Eric Harrison with new Bills Salute to Service gear. Lewis also partnered with PXG to get Harrison fitted for new custom clubs on-site.

“It brightens my day to give him something back, because he’s done a lot for this country,” said Lewis.

The two competed on a virtual golf simulator and got some tips from a golf pro.

“Means the world that [Lewis] takes time out takes time out to hang, and hit golf balls,” said Harrison.

Harrison, of Fairport, served three tours in Iraq and traveled all over the world while in the Army from 2002 to 2022. While stationed in Germany with his family Harrison’s youngest son Jack was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2018.

“It was a challenge, but we had great support,” said Harrison.

The Harrisons came back to Rochester so Jack would be treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital, and after countless procedures, the 13-year-old is now in remission.