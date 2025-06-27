Mazurek's Bakery is closing its storefront so it can focus on wholesale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A popular bakery that has served the South Buffalo community for decades is closing its storefront so it can focus on its wholesale operations.

OLV Human Services (OLVHS) purchased Mazurek's Bakery five years ago. Since then, OLVHS says it has assessed market demands and determined the best course of action for Mazurek's Bakery is to grow the wholesale segment of the business.

Mazurek's Bakery creates Buffalo Bills baked goods while helping students receive workforce experience

OLVHS says it will be transitioning Mazurek's operations to the Victory Academy educational site at 777 Ridge. It says this move will allow OLVHS to expand its capacity and utilize more modern and efficient facilities.

Mazurek's retail business will remain available to the public during select times of the year, such as Easter and Christmas. The bakery will have pop-ups around the community and at the Broadway Market. OLVHS says there are also plans to offer Mazurek's products in the OLVHS Cafe at 790 Ridge Road.

The current bakery location is expected to be listed for sale over the next few days. OLVHS says the goal is to pay homage to the site by finding a buyer that will proudly serve the residents around South Park and the Old First Ward.