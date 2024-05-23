Mayville man facing arson charge after fire at condemned home in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Mayville man faces arson and assault charges after a fire at a condemned home on Fulton Street in Jamestown.

The fire occurred around 7:30 a.m. on May 19 at 234 Fulton Street.

Jamestown police said one person was seriously injured after they jumped from a second-story window to escape the burning home. They were located at a nearby location and transported to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment and then transported to another hospital.

According to police, investigators determined that it was an arson after the fire was extinguished.

34-year-old Eric A. Courtier of Mayville is accused of intentionally setting the home on fire, knowing that the victim was inside. He was charged with first-degree arson and first-degree assault.

Courtier was arrested on May 22 in Mayville and then transported to the Jamestown City Jail where he was processed and charged. He was arraigned on May 23 in Jamestown City Court and then remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail without bail.