MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Due to staffing shortages, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicle Office located at the Hall Clothier Building in Mayville will be closed this week.

A spokesperson said residents are encouraged to utilize online DMV services here for various transactions.

The following locations will be open:



Jamestown DMV: 512 W. 3rd St., Jamestown, NY

Dunkirk DMV: 3998 Vineyard Drive, Dunkirk, NY

You can find more information here.