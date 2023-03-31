Mayor of Niagara Falls launches program to encourage more businesses to install security cameras

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Mayor of Niagara Falls is launching a new program he says will help make the area safer and protect businesses from crime.

$500,000 will be set aside from the $57.2 million the city received from the American Rescue Plan to reimburse those who install security cameras.

7 News spoke with business owners about the new plan.

Mark Hagar has had security cameras at his barbershop, "Ron's Place For Hair" in Niagara Falls for over a decade.

"Just because of the area - we had a few issues with vandalism so we decided to keep them up and try to keep an eye on things," Hagar said.

"Someone smashed our barber's pole one time and that's what sparked us to get them. Ever since we put them up we haven't had any issues."

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino wants more businesses to install cameras, so he launched a security camera rebate program.

Restaino is allotting $500,000 to reimburse businesses that purchase and use security cameras.

To take advantage of security camera rebates, Restaino says the city has to confirm the cameras are up and running. Business owners will also have to sign an agreement saying they will provide access to their footage to law enforcement if needed.

Russ Petrozzi is the owner of Capitol Cleaners in Niagara Falls. He also has security cameras but would like to upgrade them.

"I think it makes everyone feel more comfortable. It makes my customers feel more comfortable and it makes me feel more comfortable. My cameras are not all high definition and I would go to high definition overnight," Petrozzi told 7 News.

"If businesses would like to install more costly cameras they can, but the reimbursement is capped at $700," Restaino said.

Local business owners and not-for-profit organizations are eligible.

For more information and to obtain a security camera rebate program application, visit the city of Niagara Falls' website, here, or contact the Department of Economic Development at (716) 286-4482.

