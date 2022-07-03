Mayor of Buffalo attends Essence Festival in New Orleans

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is bringing lessons about the Tops mass shooting to a national audience down in the deep south this holiday weekend.

He's attending the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

It's the largest African American cultural event in the country, with more than 500,000 people expected to attend.

The mayor spoke about the problem of gun violence in America, gun reform legislation and about legal roadblocks.

The mayor also thanked people from across the nation for donating so much money and food for neighborhoods impacted by the Tops mass shooting that killed ten people back on May 14.