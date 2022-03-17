Mayor: NCAA Tournament expected to have $7.5 million economic impact on Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After five years, the NCAA Tournament is back in Buffalo.

"These events are expected to generate a lot of dollars, giving a big and much needed economic boost to our city, while providing us with a real opportunity to showcase Buffalo to the nation and the world," Mayor Byron Brown said.

The city has changed in that half of a decade.

"Over 900 million dollars of investment for construction projects, economics, and economic development. Some of the more notable projects," Lisa Hicks, from the city's Office Strategic Planning, said.

The city said more than 17,000 people are expected to visit the city with an estimated economic impact of $7.5 million.

"We're seeing fans from Arkansas, University of Connecticut, the Razor Backs. We've just seen so many groups of people, so many fans passionate about their college team and March Madness. They're trying chicken wings and they're trying our 24 beers on tap. They just want to know everything they can about Buffalo. That's really exciting. To be an ambassador for our city, it's just great," Marc Honan, from the Draft House, said.

Brian Findley drove 14 hours from Missouri to cheer on the Iowa Hawkeyes, and so far, he's enjoying Buffalo.

"I like it. It's a cool town. I'm excited to be here for March Madness obviously. I really like the area down here with all of the brew companies and all of the event centers, that kind of stuff," Brian Findley said.

