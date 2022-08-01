Mayor leads Buffalo delegation for funeral of Rochester police officer

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It will be a sad day on Monday in Rochester, where a fallen police officer will be buried with full honors.

Mayor Byron Brown and Police Commissioner Joe Gramaglia will lead a delegation from Buffalo to attend the funeral of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

Authorities say officers Mazurkiewicz and Sino Seng were on patrol ten days ago when a man walked up to them and opened fire.

Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the department died at the hospital..

Seng is now home recovering.

A suspect in in custody.

The funeral is Monday at noon at Blue Cross Arena.