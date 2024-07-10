Mayor Byron Brown meets with President Joe Biden on Zoom call

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is learning Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is joining a number of Democratic mayors nationwide to support President Joe Biden's re-election campaign.

Mayor Brown was on a 30-minute Zoom call with the president and other democratic mayors on Tuesday.

The president made it clear he is staying in the race.

President Biden also highlighted a plan to address several problems like public safety, housing access, grocery costs, and childcare.

All of this comes as democrats nationwide are concerned about if President Biden should be the party's nominee.

Over the weekend, Congressman Joe Morelle, who represents Rochester and parts of Orleans County, met with at least three other senior House Democrat officials to discuss Biden's candidacy.

Some leaders privately suggested Biden should end his bid for re-election.

Many democrats on Capitol Hill say Biden still has a lot to prove and the talks will continue.