Mayor Byron Brown among Daemen University's graduating class of 2024

Daemen University had a special Master's student graduate this year- none other than Mayor Byron Brown.

This year's commencement ceremony was held at Kleinhan's Music Hall, where families and friends gathered to celebrate the accomplishment of their loved ones.

Brown graduated with his Master's of Science Degree in Leadership and Innovation.

"Lot of work, lot of study. I learned a great deal," said Brown.

He said that the university's program is amazing and he felt great after being able to walk the stage.

His wife Michelle and his son Byron Brown II were in attendance to support.

"It was a super exciting experience seeing him cross the stage," said Brown II.

"It feels like all his hard work paid off."

"He's been working very, very hard in addition to doing his job, so we're very proud of him," said Michelle Brown.

"There were no shortcuts, nothing was easy," said Brown.

"I came as student Byron Brown. I didn't come as Mayor Byron Brown, there was no special treatment."

Mayor Brown said that while it wasn't easy, having been able to succeed makes it feel that much better.

"There were times that I doubled up, tripled up on classes and it was a lot of work, but when you put your mind to it, you can do it."