Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mayor Brown to host special Food Truck Thursday to celebrate Bills new season

Untitled design (12).png
City Hall
Untitled design (12).png
Posted at 6:52 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 06:52:16-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills will kick off the new NFL season against the Rams in just hours, and Mayor Byron Brown wants to celebrate with a special Food Truck Thursday.

The special festivities will take place in Niagara Square Thursday morning starting at 11:30 a.m. The lunchtime crowd and City employees are invited to the Food Truck Thursday as a pre-game of sorts to celebrate the Bills' season opener.

Some of the vendors expected to be in the Square include Mineo & Sapio, The Cereal Spot, Polish Villa, and Sweet Lisa.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United