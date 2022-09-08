Mayor Brown to host special Food Truck Thursday to celebrate Bills new season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills will kick off the new NFL season against the Rams in just hours, and Mayor Byron Brown wants to celebrate with a special Food Truck Thursday.

The special festivities will take place in Niagara Square Thursday morning starting at 11:30 a.m. The lunchtime crowd and City employees are invited to the Food Truck Thursday as a pre-game of sorts to celebrate the Bills' season opener.

Some of the vendors expected to be in the Square include Mineo & Sapio, The Cereal Spot, Polish Villa, and Sweet Lisa.