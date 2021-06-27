Watch
Mayor Brown 'not seeking support' from Carl Paladino in potential write-in campaign

Posted at 3:15 PM, Jun 27, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said on Sunday that he, "is not seeking and will not seek" support from Carl Paladino in a potential write-in campaign for the November mayoral election.

In a statement from the Brown for Buffalo campaign, the mayor says he's appreciative of the support from Buffalo residents about his potential write-in campaign following an upset to India Walton in the Democratic primary on Tuesday but he, "did not seek, nor will accept in any form, should he pursue a write-in campaign from Carl Paladino.

Carl Paladino, owner of Ellicott Development, told 7 Eyewitness News on Friday that he would consider launching a write-in campaign for the general election in November if Brown chooses not to do so.

A review of Erie County Board of Elections data shows Ellicott Development donated $1,250 to the 43x79 political action committee.

43x79 donated $13,100 to the Brown campaign.

7 Eyewitness News has reached out to Carl Paladino and to India Walton's campaign for comment on the latest statement from the Brown campaign, but we've yet to hear back.

